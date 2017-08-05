Virus forces Fraser Coast aged care home into lockdown

A NOROVIRUS outbreak has forced a Hervey Bay aged care home into lockdown.



Almost half of the residents at the 97-bed Kirami Residential Aged Care had been struck down by the illness this week.



About a dozen staff members were also being treated.



A spokesman for Anglicare said the centre was following strict Federal Government guidelines in containing the outbreak, including a lockdown of the building in an effort to stop the spread.



Warning signs had been placed at the entrances.



Patients were asked to remain in their rooms while common areas at the centre were disinfected.



Visitors were still able to see family members, but were given "fair warning" about the risk of contracting the illness often referred to as the Winter Vomiting Bug.



Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Acting Public Health Physician Roscoe Taylor confirmed the service had been supporting the aged care facility.



"No residents of the aged care home have required a hospital admission," he said.



Dr Taylor said as norovirus was not a publicly notifiable disease, information was not available regarding how many cases there had been on the Fraser Coast in the past month.



He did say an increase in norovirus cases was common at this time of year.

