Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough Correctional Centre – The high security unit.
Maryborough Correctional Centre – The high security unit.
News

Virus-linked ‘virtual visits’ helped stop smuggling at jail

Carlie Walker
17th Jul 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESTRICTIONS are easing at Maryborough Correctional Centre after visitation was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors have been allowed back into Queensland prisons for about a week, but health screening, social distancing and physical contact measures still apply for everyone entering the centres.

A spokesman from Queensland Corrective Services said a range of measures had been put in place to help families stay in touch as part of the response to the pandemic.

"These include virtual visits, prisoner emails and voicemails as well as increased access to phone calls," he said.

"Prisoners are also able to send and receive mail as usual.

"Statewide, visits were only about 50 per cent subscribed last weekend, as prisoners preferred to continue to make use of virtual personal visits."

In May, a spokesman from QCS said tensions had been rising at the prison, in part because of reduced access to illegal substances as a result of restrictions that had been put in place.

With restrictions in place, the spokesman acknowledged other avenues of smuggling contraband into prisons could be attempted.

"We always work hard to prevent the introduction of contraband into our centres, and our officers are well aware that present circumstances mean that other avenues may be tried to get contraband into centres at this time," he said.

In May, correctional officers seized a tennis ball near the perimeter fence of the Maryborough centre which was found to have a significant quantity of illicit drugs inside.

More Stories

maryborough maryborough correctional centre prison visitation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay airport’s jobs-rich upgrade begins

        premium_icon Bay airport’s jobs-rich upgrade begins

        Politics The project will create up to 200 jobs at its peak

        Sound the alarm: Common theme in business break-ins

        premium_icon Sound the alarm: Common theme in business break-ins

        Crime The break-ins happened on the Coast overnight

        ‘Democracy must go on’: Plans for a COVID-safe election

        premium_icon ‘Democracy must go on’: Plans for a COVID-safe election

        Politics Voters will have a range of voting options

        IN COURT: Eight people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Eight people to appear in Fraser Coast courts...

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today