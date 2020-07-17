Virus-linked ‘virtual visits’ helped stop smuggling at jail

RESTRICTIONS are easing at Maryborough Correctional Centre after visitation was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors have been allowed back into Queensland prisons for about a week, but health screening, social distancing and physical contact measures still apply for everyone entering the centres.

A spokesman from Queensland Corrective Services said a range of measures had been put in place to help families stay in touch as part of the response to the pandemic.

"These include virtual visits, prisoner emails and voicemails as well as increased access to phone calls," he said.

"Prisoners are also able to send and receive mail as usual.

"Statewide, visits were only about 50 per cent subscribed last weekend, as prisoners preferred to continue to make use of virtual personal visits."

In May, a spokesman from QCS said tensions had been rising at the prison, in part because of reduced access to illegal substances as a result of restrictions that had been put in place.

With restrictions in place, the spokesman acknowledged other avenues of smuggling contraband into prisons could be attempted.

"We always work hard to prevent the introduction of contraband into our centres, and our officers are well aware that present circumstances mean that other avenues may be tried to get contraband into centres at this time," he said.

In May, correctional officers seized a tennis ball near the perimeter fence of the Maryborough centre which was found to have a significant quantity of illicit drugs inside.