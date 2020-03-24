Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Virus puts ‘healthy’ 12-year-old in ICU

by Marnie O’Neill
24th Mar 2020 9:14 AM

A 12-year-old girl with no pre-existing conditions is "fighting for her life" in hospital after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

The girl, Emma, was placed on a ventilator at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday -- just one day after testing positive for COVID-19, the deadly pneumonia caused by the virus known as SARS-CoV-2.

But how she contracted the virus is a mystery. According to her cousin, Justin Anthony, Emma had not travelled recently or come into contact with anyone known to be infected.

coronaviruspromo

Mr Anthony told CNN Emma was gravely ill despite having no pre-existing conditions that would place her in the high risk category for developing COVID-19.

He said the family decided to go public with her case to let people know the disease can impact some children as severely as it does the elderly.

 

The girl’s cousin Justin Anthony talks to reporters.
The girl’s cousin Justin Anthony talks to reporters.

 

"Kids can get it and I know one who's fighting for her life," Mr Anthony said in the days before her diagnosis.

Emma's parents rushed her to the hospital emergency department multiple times after she developed a fever that would not break. She was finally admitted to Scottish Rite on March 15 with suspected pneumonia.

Her condition continued to deteriorate and last Friday she tested positive for COVID-19. By Saturday she was on a ventilator, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

 

Mr Anthony said Emma's mother was keeping vigil beside her daughter's hospital bed. Meanwhile, Emma's 13-year-old brother is home alone in self-isolation.

He said relatives were regularly checking up on the boy and bringing him food, but were not allowed to have physical contact with him.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital confirmed that a patient has tested positive for the virus but provided no further details, CNN reported.

"The patient remains in isolation, and we have consistently used appropriate precautions," hospital spokeswoman Jessica Pope told the outlet.

Georgia has confirmed more than 600 cases as the virus has spread to at least 30,000 people across the country, according to figures from John Hopkins University but Emma is the first known adolescent to be placed on a ventilator.

Originally published as Virus puts 'healthy' 12-year-old in ICU

More Stories

Show More
child coronavirus fighting for life ventilator

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOOD & DRINK: What's open/closed/doing takeaway on Coast

        premium_icon FOOD & DRINK: What's open/closed/doing takeaway on Coast

        News Here is who is open, closed and offering takeaway on the Coast

        School family isolated after contact with positive case

        School family isolated after contact with positive case

        News A family has been tested for the disease

        Staggering Centrelink line as jobs lost, site crashes

        premium_icon Staggering Centrelink line as jobs lost, site crashes

        News 'It's what you have to do to pay rent and buy food'

        Older voters face fine pressures amid virus isolation

        premium_icon Older voters face fine pressures amid virus isolation

        Politics ECQ says fines will still be issued to those who don't vote