Vote counting continues on the Fraser Coast.
News

Virus rules slow down council vote count

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
1st Apr 2020 2:27 PM
VOTE counting in the wake of Saturday’s Local Government Election is being slowed down by social distancing measures introduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

An Electoral Commission Queensland spokeswoman said the process of determining who exactly would represent residents in each Fraser Coast division was still under way.

While some candidates have already been identified as clear winners in their respective divisions, including George Seymour as mayor, the ECQ said it could only declare the results once they were mathematically certain.

It took more than two weeks to fully declare mayors and councillors across Queensland in 2016.

The spokeswoman told the Chronicle they were still waiting for postal votes to be delivered.

“They are being added to the tallies as they come in,” she said.

Postal votes must be back at the ECQ by 5pm on April 7.

According to the spokeswoman, more than 78,000 people were eligible to vote on the Fraser Coast last week.

Of that pool, some 9700 people – or nearly 12.5 per cent of the electors – opted for a postal vote.

Around 36,000 pre-polled.

More people chose postal voting to avoid long queues and gathering in public spaces on election day as fears around the coronavirus pandemic heightened.

Officials encouraged voters to bring their own pencils to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, two Fraser Coast divisions remain open as ballot counting nears the one week mark.

Phil Truscott leads Division 2 with 56.74 per cent of the counted votes.

Chris Dale has garnered 43.26 per cent.

Around 73 per cents of the votes for that division have been counted.

In Division 6, David Lewis has secured 27.24 per cent of the vote.

David Dalgleish has earned 26.04 per cent and Gerard O’Connell has 20.79 per cent.

ecq elections2020 electoral commission queensland fraser coast news fraser coast regional council latest news local council election results
Fraser Coast Chronicle

