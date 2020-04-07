Menu
13 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Queensland but no new ones have been identified in the Wide Bay region. Photo: Cody Fox
News

’Threat remains’: Health boss’ warning as curve flattens

Blake Antrobus
7th Apr 2020 5:06 PM
NO NEW coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Wide Bay region but the state's top medical officer has urged people to stay vigilant in the face of the threat.

Queensland Health confirmed 13 new cases of novel coronavirus overnight, raising the state total to 934.

A total 20 cases have been confirmed in the Wide Bay region to date.

Contact tracing is under way for the 13 new cases.

The State Government has unveiled plans to expand testing for COVID-19 in areas where the virus could be spread in the local community.

Brisbane, Gold Coast and Cairns hospitals are already testing people who caught the virus from unknown sources.

Health Minister Steven Miles said testing could be expanded in areas with "potential local community transmission".

He said Queenslanders should stay away from hospitals and fever clinics unless they were sick.

"We have tested more than 58,000 people already and now we are stepping it up in three major centres," Mr Miles said.

"Our case numbers are slowing down … but we need to remember that five people have so far lost their lives to this disease (in Queensland)."

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said she had ordered testing in the three cities to head off the risk of sustained community transmission.

"We know how the vast majority of patients became infected however there are some people for whom the source of infection is unknown," Dr Young said.

"The rate of COVID-19 is continuing to slow in Queensland but the threat remains."

Testing will continue for people returning from overseas trips in the past 14 days, people who have been in contact with a confirmed case or health care workers with respiratory symptoms.

