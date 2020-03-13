Virus stops athlete in his tracks

ELITE Fraser Coast athlete Ethan Parry has been stopped in his tracks by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ethan was ready to compete at the 2020 Trisome Games in Turkey later this month which has now been postponed until October.

President of Sports Union for athletes with down syndrome Birol Aydin notified Parry and the other athletes this week.

Mr Aydin said the decision was made due to the rapidly escalating situation regarding COVID-19 and requests from families preparing for the event. The teen was due to compete in the 100-metre sprint, long jump, shot put and the tri, an event combining the three sports.

The 15-year-old has been training hard with his coach Stix McGavin.

“He has been performing quite well and we were focusing on his overall times rather than winning,” he said.

Mr McGavin believed Parry was on track for a great performance.

Ethan has represented Australia previously at the INAS global games in 2019.

Ethan told the Chronicle he gained inspiration from his older brother who used to run too.

“I like to compete because I am good at it,” he said.

Mr McGavin was proud of the effort Ethan has been putting into his training.

“He’s a hard worker and doing great things,” he said.

The event will now be held from October 19-26.

The duo said the setback will not slow the them down.