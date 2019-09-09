'Visible, vocal, active': Challenger emerges in council race

WITH a background in nursing, law and the armed forces, David Lee reckons he's got what it takes to serve on the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

On Friday, the Hervey Bay legal advisor announced his candidacy for Division 9 in next year's Local Government Election.

Mr Lee, who has worked as a CEO of rural health centres in Victoria, is the first candidate outside of the current crop of councillors to announce his run for a spot on the 11-seat council.

Speaking to the Chronicle, he said he believed he could make "constructive and sustainable” contributions to the council.

"I have the ability based on my interesting, varied career to consider issues from a number of different perspectives,” Mr Lee, who has also worked as a solicitor, registered nurse and medic in the Australian Regular Army, said.

"I'm looking for better Local Government, management of our local facilities and better representation, both in Division 9 and at the level of council.

"I am visible, vocal and actively involved in our community.”

Division 9 is currently held by incumbent councillor Stuart Taylor, who won the seat in 2012.

Cr Taylor said he intended to run again during the March elections.

"I'm looking forward to the contest and to hear from the community on their concerns and issues,” Cr Taylor said.

Asked about how he would work with the other councillors, Mr Lee said he would be able to collaborate with both sides of politics.

"I can't say the historical conflicts have got anything to do with party allegiances, I'm running as a non-party endorsed candidate,” he said.

Mr Lee said he would make full disclosures about his LNP membership once nominated but said he was "running off his own steam”.

"I'm running as an individual in my own race... I'm determined to engage with the voters and give them better representation,” he said.

Mr Lee's nomination comes three months after councillor Paul Truscott announced he would re-contest Division 4 in next year's election.

The Local Government elections will be held next March.