‘Vision for jobs’: Anthony Albanese visits Downer EDI

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese speaks to workers at Downer EDI while in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

Downer EDI rolled out the red carpet for Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese when he visited the Maryborough rail manufacturer today.

Mr Albanese was joined by Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm, Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers State member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and state member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari.

The politicians met with workers at the facility, reaffirming his commitment to Labor’s vision for job creation and development.

(L) MP Jim Chalmers, Senator Anthony Chisholm, Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and State MPs Adrian Tantari and Bruce Saunders, while at a press conference at Downer EDI in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

“I’ve got a very clear message of why I’m in Queensland this week … which is I’m on your side. I’m on your side when it comes to job creation, I’m on your side when it comes to regional development and regional growth,” Mr Albanese said during his speech at Downer.

“The 21st century will be and expansion of rail and building trains here with Australian products, with Australian steel, creating Australia jobs and skills is what we need to do … I want to see more of this.

“Talking to these workers has reinforced my view that what we need secure work at the heart of the next Labor Government stands for.”

Mr Albanese criticised the Federal Government, saying the incumbent government had overseen a casualisation of the workforce and wanted to cut superannuation, cut JobKeeper and JobSeeker.

“What this government has proposed is to get rid of the “better off overall” statute in it’s industrial relations legislation.”

Mr Albanese also criticised LNP Governments for sending manufacturing overseas, saying “we need to prioritise Australian jobs and Australian industry.”

Mr Albanese’s visit to Maryborough follows a visit from Prime Minister Scott Morrison in January.

The Prime Minister‘s Office has been contacted for comment.