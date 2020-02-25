Vision for possible Butchulla memorial revealed

AS THE push for a monument commemorating the Butchulla lives lost at settlement continues, elder Glen Miller has revealed his striking vision for what the memorial might look like.

Mr Miller envisions the first encounters between European settlers and Aboriginal people.

For years, warring tribes had fought with spears.

Once a spear was thrown, it was then retrieved by a member of the opposite tribe and used to return fire, Mr Miller said.

But he envisions the first meeting between the tribes and the settlers, who arrived bearing guns and ammunition and how frightening those weapons much have been to the indigenous people.

The memorial would capture the shock of those confrontations, Mr Miller said.

In addition to pushing for a monument in Maryborough, the Butchulla people also hope for a memorial on Fraser Island, where one of the region’s worst massacres took place.

Butchulla artist Fiona Foley is pushing for recognition of the 1851 massacre.