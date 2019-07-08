Visiting footy families on the ground already

TAKING THEIR TIME Georgia, Gabby, Chris and Jaimee Bartlett have travelled from Toowoomba for the carnival.

JUST days out from the carnival, visiting football families are familiarising themselves with Hervey Bay's tourist scene.

The Toowoomba-based Bartletts are among the first of thousands of visitors who arrived early for the Junior State Cup.

Georgia, Gabby, Chris and Jaimee are Hervey Bay regulars thanks to the annual event.

Hervey Bay Touch Football Carnival - (L) Lauren Marini, Camryn and Karen Marini are some of the thousands of people staying in Hervey Bay for the carnival. Cody Fox

"It's a great carnival and the weather is good this time of year,” Chris Bartlett said.

Dalby-based Karen Marini, who has come for the past six years, said her family planned to enjoy the beach and the rest of what Hervey Bay had to offer before the carnival started.