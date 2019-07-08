Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TAKING THEIR TIME Georgia, Gabby, Chris and Jaimee Bartlett have travelled from Toowoomba for the carnival.
TAKING THEIR TIME Georgia, Gabby, Chris and Jaimee Bartlett have travelled from Toowoomba for the carnival. Cody Fox
News

Visiting footy families on the ground already

Blake Antrobus
by
8th Jul 2019 5:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST days out from the carnival, visiting football families are familiarising themselves with Hervey Bay's tourist scene.

The Toowoomba-based Bartletts are among the first of thousands of visitors who arrived early for the Junior State Cup.

Georgia, Gabby, Chris and Jaimee are Hervey Bay regulars thanks to the annual event.

Hervey Bay Touch Football Carnival - (L) Lauren Marini, Camryn and Karen Marini are some of the thousands of people staying in Hervey Bay for the carnival.
Hervey Bay Touch Football Carnival - (L) Lauren Marini, Camryn and Karen Marini are some of the thousands of people staying in Hervey Bay for the carnival. Cody Fox

"It's a great carnival and the weather is good this time of year,” Chris Bartlett said.

Dalby-based Karen Marini, who has come for the past six years, said her family planned to enjoy the beach and the rest of what Hervey Bay had to offer before the carnival started.

fccommunity fcsport hervey bay queensland state touch cup touch football
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    UNDER PRESSURE: Inside hospital's chaotic new ED

    premium_icon UNDER PRESSURE: Inside hospital's chaotic new ED

    Health Steadying herself against the machine she'll use to take vitals of a dozen patients in just minutes, a visibly exhausted nurse looks out at a full waiting room.

    Cops convicted of DV offences still serving

    premium_icon Cops convicted of DV offences still serving

    Crime Figures revealed after months of inquiries over Right to Information

    'It's a joke': Hervey Bay MP slams flu claims

    premium_icon 'It's a joke': Hervey Bay MP slams flu claims

    News "The staff are doing a great job, it's not their fault ..."

    NAIDOC GUIDE: This week's Fraser Coast events

    premium_icon NAIDOC GUIDE: This week's Fraser Coast events

    News The annual NAIDOC Ball takes place Saturday from 6.30pm.