Visitor Information Centre wins bronze award

AWARD WINNERS: Hervey Bay Information Centre volunteer Carole Foskett and visitor services co-ordinator Andrew Ellis.
AWARD WINNERS: Hervey Bay Information Centre volunteer Carole Foskett and visitor services co-ordinator Andrew Ellis. Jodie Callcott
Jodie Callcott
by

THE Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre has won a bronze award at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

Visitor services coordinator Andrew Ellis said dedicated staff and volunteers at the centre were passionate about ensuring visitors had a great experience while in the region.

"I'm proud of the team and happy their hard work has been recognised with this bronze award," he said.

"It's wonderful to know through things like these awards that you're on the right track.

"It shows that that our team's working to the best of what we have, and what we do."

VIC volunteer Carole Foskett, 78, has been working at the centre for more than 12 years and said she felt proud to be recognised at this year's awards.

"I'm very proud of that. It's just a really good feeling to know that we've been recognised for how good we really are," she said.

"Everybody puts in a lot of hard work here... we've got a great crew."

Mrs Foskett said visitors often commented on the centre and said they enjoyed the Fraser Coast.

"They do think that we have a beautiful visitor information centre here, that's one of the comments a lot of people make," she said.

"And I think they just enjoy Hervey Bay and going to Fraser Island."

