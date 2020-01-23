Menu
Hervey Bay Airport
Visitor numbers are up with Airport upgrade months away

Stuart Fast
by
23rd Jan 2020 11:02 AM
PASSENGER numbers at Hervey Bay Airport are taking off, with tourism statistics up from last year.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said it was positive to see an increase in the number of passengers travelling to and from Hervey Bay with numbers continuing to grow.

 "The increase comes on the back of a Fraser Coast Tourism & Events marketing strategy aimed at demonstrating our region's accessibility to south-east Queensland and Sydney," Cr Everard said.

"There are not many places in Australia where you can step off a plane after a 90-minute flight from Sydney to a reef, wilderness or whales experience at your doorstep."

Fraser Coast Regional Council statistics reveal more travellers were using Hervey Bay Airport, with passenger movements rising to 103,003 in the first half of 2019/20, compared to 97,686 in the first half of 2018/19.

The statistics come as the council draws closer to awarding the contract to complete a mullti-million-dollar project to refurbish the airport runway.

The council is evaluating tenders with work expected to begin in March.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the runway renewal was the single biggest capital works project in the council's 2019/20 budget.

"The last major upgrade of the Hervey Bay Airport was almost 15 years ago when the runway was lengthened to allow for the introduction of jet services, so it's in need of a facelift," he said.

The project is supported by a $9.19 million grant through the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund.

