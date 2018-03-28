Visitor numbers reveal Coast is the preferred choice

IMPRESSED: Anne Wallace visited Hervey Bay from South Australia and plans on visiting again in the future.

IMPRESSED: Anne Wallace visited Hervey Bay from South Australia and plans on visiting again in the future. Inge Hansen

WHEN it comes to taking a holiday, the Fraser Coast is the rising destination of choice for tourists.

The data for the year to December 2017, published on Wednesday by Tourism Research Australia revealed domestic tourism numbers on the Fraser Coast spiked dramatically.

In 2017 675,000 overnight visitors spent more than $370 million, an 8.3 per cent rise - among the best in Queensland.

Figures showed 37.6 per cent growth in overnight visitor expenditure and 13.6 per cent growth in visitor numbers from 2016.

The Fraser Coast had the third-strongest expenditure growth in the state behind Brisbane which had a 15.3 per cent hike and the Outback which recorded a 12.7 per cent spike.

Anne Wallace is a return visitor to Hervey Bay and said she loved visiting the region at any time of the year.

Despite the overcast weather on Tuesday, she was still willing to soak in her surroundings and enjoy a swim at Oceans Resort and Spa before she headed home to South Australia.

It's news which Oceans Resort and Spa deputy general manager Olivia Taylor said was "brilliant".

"The factors contributing to the numbers are we're marketing ourselves better as a region to other areas," she said.

"It's an affordable place to come for families and various other people who are holiday makers.

"I feel we're in a good position and from the way we're presenting ourselves and the development around town, we're positioning the coast in a way that will be set for more growth in the next couple of years."

The region also experienced a 6.8 per cent lift in total visitor nights to 2.9 million incorporating an 11.5 per cent bump up in holidays nights to 1.8 million as well as a 4.5 per cent gain in total visitor numbers to 675,000.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the Fraser Coast was among the best performing regions in the state in this round of data which, to her, was "really no surprise".

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said the positive numbers was a "trifecta" for the Fraser Coast tourism industry.

"We're building on positive domestic survey results from previous quarters with events such as the Surf Life Saving Queensland 2017 State Youth Championships in Hervey Bay helping to bolster shoulder periods," he said.

