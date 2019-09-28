Menu
Trudy Hales enjoying a book while parked up at Maryborough Airport's RV site. Carlie Walker
Visitors coming back to Maryborough twice a year

Carlie Walker
by
28th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
SHE lived in Bundaberg for years but Trudy Avery had never visited Maryborough.

Back then, as an RV traveller, the region wasn't on her radar because there was a lack of cheap or free camping options.

But now, with plenty of low -ost or free sites, she and her husband stop here twice a year.

"We didn't before free camping opened, but we always come in and stay now," she said.

Now living in Lake Macquarie, the couple head north every winter and enjoy their visit to Maryborough.

They were staying at Doonvilla RV Park at Maryborough Airport.

"It's a good place to have a rest," Trudy said.

She said the option of staying for $10 a night was perfect for people with self-contained vehicles.

"It's a really good base to travel around from," she said.

The couple enjoys taking tours offered through the information centre to check out the city's historical highlights.

"We tell everybody to do the tour from the information centre," she said.

They have also explored the nearby RV Homebase at Tinana.

"We really like it," Trudy said.

"The RV Homebase is really good - if it was closer to home, we'd be in tomorrow.

"We love it."

Exploring the markets is also high on the couple's list of things to do when they visit.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

