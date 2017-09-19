Visitors flock to Hervey Bay

JUST VISITING: Natale and Brett Lockhart from MountTamborine with children Emily and Troy at WetSide waterpark.

NATALE and Brett Lockhart and their children Emily and Troy swapped bushland for the beach when they decided to spend the first week of school holidays in Hervey Bay.

And they are no strangers to the Bay, having visited once a year for the past five years from their home in Mount Tamborine.

"It's definitely not the last time we'll visit and we plan to come for years to come,” Natale said.

"We live on five acres of land in Tamborine so we've gone from bushland to the city where everything is much closer and the beach is right across the road.”

The family made the most of their visit with whale watching, fishing, swimming in their hotel pool and playing at WetSide Waterpark.

"We don't really holiday a lot - maybe once every year but the kids love coming to Hervey Bay,” Natale said.

For 11-year-old Emily, WetSide Waterpark was a stand out on the family holiday.

"(And) I love the whales,” she said.

The Lockhart family is just one of many families who choose to holiday in Hervey Bay and hotel owners are starting to switch on their no vacancy signs.

Manager of White Crest Luxury Apartments in Hervey Bay, Robert Cheek, said it was another great year for his business having achieved 95% occupancy for the September school holidays.

"I have a lot of repeat guests come to stay and each September school holiday and Christmas are just as busy as the year before,” he said.

"We've got the best location in Hervey Bay and for kids, it's the best with the safest beaches.”

Fraser Island Beach Houses also had another stellar year with their rooms fully booked for the holidays.

A worker at the accommodation said families were their primary guests. "People want to visit Hervey Bay and Fraser Island because it's almost always got great weather, it's got a good atmosphere, good fishing and everyone is always nice,” they said.