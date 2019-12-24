Visitors from southeast boost tourism numbers

Reefworld Aquarium is one of the many attractions tourists come to see when they visit the Fraser Coast region. Photo: Cody Fox

TOURISM numbers look great and will hold strong with another bumper summer season expected for the Fraser Coast region.

New research from Tourism and Events Queensland reveals almost a fifth of all Australians will holiday in the Sunshine State over the summer break in a $3 billion bonanza for the Queensland economy.

The data, accumulated from surveys of prospective travellers, suggested 18 per cent of Aussies will holiday in Queensland this summer, up more than 400,000 on the same period last year.

This massive influx is also tipped to inject an extra $300 million into the coffers of the state’s tourism operators.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said tourist numbers attending the region over the Christmas holiday period looked good.

“We are seeing high-level marketing projections of good numbers for the Fraser Coast region,” Mr Simons said.

“As the highways improve, making them safe to travel, we are becoming more of a family-friendly destination for tourists. Tourism numbers really ramp up after Boxing Day as visitors from southeast Queensland come here for a break.”

The Sunshine State has also taken out the title for the country’s best beaches and islands for holiday-makers, according to data to be released by travel giant Expedia.

The Expedia research, which comes ahead of the predicted golden summer for Queensland tourism, found that more than 40 per cent of interstate travellers give our golden sand and crystal-clear water top spot on the list of Aussie beaches.

Mr Simons said Queensland was well placed for this boost in tourism numbers and the Fraser Coast attractions were reaping some of its marketing benefits.

“The international numbers are good for this region but we are seeing a lot of intrastate visitors making this region a holiday destination,” he said.

“Over the year we have seen strong growth of tourism numbers for this region.”