Visitors warned after dingo feeding incident on island

VISITORS to Fraser Island have again been warned not to feed dingoes after someone was recently spotted feeding one of the animals.



A spokeswoman from Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said campers saw a four-wheel drive stop near a dingo and a person throwing chips out of the window.



Feeding dingoes on Fraser Island is illegal and incurs hefty fines as it encourages interactions with people which could turn dangerous.



"No registration details were obtained by witnesses to allow for further investigation, but visitors should be warned that substantial fines apply for this illegal behaviour," the spokeswoman said. Along with not feeding the dingoes, visitors were also encouraged to stay within arms' reach of children, to walk and sit in groups, never to run or jog and to camp within fenced areas where possible.



Visitors should also lock up food stores and ice boxes, never store food or containers in tents and secure all rubbish, fish and bait.



Visitors can report a negative dingo interaction to rangers at dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au or by calling 4127 9150.



So far this year there has been one high risk interaction and 23 interactions involving threatening behaviour.

