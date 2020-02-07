Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josh Linwood of Allweld Manufacturing, Freemasons John Parsons, Peter Keller and Marine Rescue Hervey Bay Vice Commodore Jill Barclay in front of the construction of Rescue 1.
Josh Linwood of Allweld Manufacturing, Freemasons John Parsons, Peter Keller and Marine Rescue Hervey Bay Vice Commodore Jill Barclay in front of the construction of Rescue 1.
News

Vital Bay rescue boat one step closer to hitting water

Stuart Fast
7th Feb 2020 4:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORK has started on the latest vessel for Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay, with the Wide Bay Freemasons inspecting the construction progress today.

Hand Heart Pocket, the charity of Freemasons Queensland, donated $400,000 towards the construction of Rescue 1.

This covered the financial gap after VMR raised $767,000 along with $160,000 of State Government funding.

The freemasons gathered at Allweld Manufacturing in Maryborough to inspect the construction of the 11.94m vessel.

Freemasons spokesman Peter Keller said it was exciting to see it taking shape.

“We were really touched to have been given this opportunity and for Hand Heart Pocket’s contribution to be recognised in this way,” Mr Keller said.

VMR Hervey Bay Commodore John Smith said Rescue 1 would be completed by September and in service by the end of the year.

“Rescue 1 will enable VMR Hervey Bay to be sustainable in the long-term and will allow us to continue providing marine safety services in Queensland’s third busiest rescue zone,” Comm Smith said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dangerous Coast intersection set for safety boost

        premium_icon Dangerous Coast intersection set for safety boost

        News Residents encouraged to have say on upgrade design

        M’boro police searching for stolen car

        premium_icon M’boro police searching for stolen car

        News The vehicle was locked and secured overnight

        ‘ABSURD’ ASSAULT: Teen handcuffed by boot camp leader

        premium_icon ‘ABSURD’ ASSAULT: Teen handcuffed by boot camp leader

        News The boy was left handcuffed for several hours after the man lost the keys

        Maryborough first to receive NDIS support team

        premium_icon Maryborough first to receive NDIS support team

        News ‘This team will begin engaging with local disability service providers’