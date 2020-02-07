Vital Bay rescue boat one step closer to hitting water

Josh Linwood of Allweld Manufacturing, Freemasons John Parsons, Peter Keller and Marine Rescue Hervey Bay Vice Commodore Jill Barclay in front of the construction of Rescue 1.

WORK has started on the latest vessel for Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay, with the Wide Bay Freemasons inspecting the construction progress today.

Hand Heart Pocket, the charity of Freemasons Queensland, donated $400,000 towards the construction of Rescue 1.

This covered the financial gap after VMR raised $767,000 along with $160,000 of State Government funding.

The freemasons gathered at Allweld Manufacturing in Maryborough to inspect the construction of the 11.94m vessel.

Freemasons spokesman Peter Keller said it was exciting to see it taking shape.

“We were really touched to have been given this opportunity and for Hand Heart Pocket’s contribution to be recognised in this way,” Mr Keller said.

VMR Hervey Bay Commodore John Smith said Rescue 1 would be completed by September and in service by the end of the year.

“Rescue 1 will enable VMR Hervey Bay to be sustainable in the long-term and will allow us to continue providing marine safety services in Queensland’s third busiest rescue zone,” Comm Smith said.