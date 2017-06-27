25°
Vital Queensland service needs your help

27th Jun 2017 9:24 AM

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Queensland Meals on Wheels is one of the state's largest volunteer organisations, with 15,000 volunteers working together to deliver quality nourishing meals to clients' homes.

The not-for-profit organisation is running a survey in the lead up to National Meals on Wheels Day on August 30, and your opinion can help them to improve their services and strengthen their impact in local communities.

Meals on Wheels provides more than 140 services in Queensland.
Meals on Wheels provides more than 140 services in Queensland.

Queensland Meals on Wheels' State Manager, David Bannister, says feedback will help to obtain valuable information on how services are perceived in the community, and allow them to continue to service those in need for years to come.

"We have always known that a nourishing meal is just as important as the warm smile and caring conversation provided by our volunteers, but the only way we can serve people in need better, is by asking for feedback," said David Bannister.

"Meals on Wheels is completely run by the community, for the community, and we're asking the people of Queensland to support us by responding to this call for feedback."

Meals on Wheels services throughout Queensland currently deliver around two million meals a year to people in need in cities, regional and rural areas.

The survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HNVDYDR and will only take a couple of minutes to complete.

If you know someone who may require assistance or for information on how to volunteer, visit www.qmow.org or www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsQueensland.
 

Topics:  charity food homeless meals on wheels survey welfare

