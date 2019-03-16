Vital road upgrade to Walker St, Maryborough is complete

Roadworks in progress on Walker St, Maryborough, as pictured in April last year.

Roadworks in progress on Walker St, Maryborough, as pictured in April last year. Alistair Brightman

THE new and improved Walker St in Maryborough has been more than a year in the making.

But the lengthy project, which involved the reconstruction of 1.1km of road, has now drawn to a close.

Businesses around Walker St will be cheering at the news, as the roadworks have led to some businesses suffering financially.

Fraser Coast councillor Paul Truscott said it was a much-needed upgrade for one of the city's major roads, which also provided access to the Maryborough Hospital.

And now the community would be relishing the benefits.

"There's still a little bit of tidying up to do, but for the most part Walker Street is open to two-way traffic again,” Cr Truscott said

"It has been a big job and we thank residents for their patience during the project.”

The $2.9 million project was undertaken in two stages.

Stage One covered the 465 metres between Neptune and Stevenson Sts and Stage Two covered the 707 metres section between Stevenson and Croydon Sts.

At the same time a $650,000 project by Wide Bay Water and Waste Services replaced 1.3km of 78-year-old cast iron water main down Walker St, between Ferry and Neptune Sts.

The road project included trucking in 2000 tonnes of rock to stabilise the pavement, replacing underground water and stormwater drains and installing a new footpath

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the project finished five weeks ahead of schedule due to good management and dry weather.

"There was no doubt that the road had reached the end of its working life,” Cr Sanderson said.

"While it was a big project it went smoothly and was undertaken by local contractors creating employment in the city and region.”