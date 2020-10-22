V’landys calls for overhaul of NRL’s Dally M Medal count

ARLC Chairman has proposed a radical new voting system for the Dally M Medal Award so as to not disadvantage players from dominant teams.

While not wanting to take away from deserving 2020 winner Jack Wighton, it could be argued Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary was hamstrung by playing on a minor premiers team full of in form players.

The current system sees the best players awarded three, two, and one Dally M votes per game, but V'landys suggested every player be ranked out of 10 every game, before adding up the ranking points to determine the Dally M Medallist.

"It certainly raised a few issues (about) someone like Nathan Cleary who is in a good team that has got five or six players who could get the points," V'landys told 2GB's Wide World of Sports Radio.

"Maybe we should look at rating every player out of 10 and then accumulate those points so no person misses out.

"So the person with the most points at the end of the year has been the most consistent and best player, because if you are in a good team it certainly is a disadvantage."

However despite calling for the voting system to be shaken up, V'landys was full of praise for Raiders star Wighton.

"Take nothing away from Jack Wighton, he deserved the award," V'landys said.

"I was very fortunate to spend five hours with those players and I couldn't think of more decent human beings. I was so impressed with Jack and I was so happy for him.

"He's a shy kid from Orange and what a lovely, lovely human being. No one should take anything away from him.

"He deserved the award and he was the most consistent and best player throughout the year."

Wighton's Dally M win was overshadowed by the result being leaked, but V'landys denied the NRL were on the war path over the blunder.

Winner of the Dally M Award Canberra's Jack Wighton with James Tedesco, Clint Gutherson, Luke Keary and Nathan Cleary.

"Out of every negative there's a positive," V'landys said.

"I wasn't angry about what happened on Monday, someone made a mistake, it's a human error. If it was done to gain an advantage or it was wilful, it is a different matter.

"We just want to investigate how it happened so it doesn't happen again."

Originally published as V'landys calls for radical overhaul of NRL's Dally M Medal count