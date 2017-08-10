VMR to reel in crowd for buy, swap and sell day

VMR Hervey Bay will host the Reels Buoys Toys event at Seafront Oval this Saturday, August 12.

VMR helped 40 people in trouble in our waters in a month

We need a new whale rescue plan as population grows

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

HOW can your unused fishing rod, kayak or marine equipment help Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay buy a new boat?

For a small site fee, commercial and private sellers can bring their boats, jetskis, kayaks, fishing gear and other bits and pieces to Seafront Oval on Saturday, August 12, and members of the public can browse and then hopefully buy them at second annual Reel Buoys Toys buy, swap and sell day.

Vice commodore Jill Barclay said the Marine Rescue volunteers were on-call to the local boating community seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.

To help keep the not-for-profit service afloat, she said the funds raised from the site fees would go towards their crusade to have a new search and rescue vessel built in Maryborough at a cost of over $1 million.

"We provide assistance on the water to the boating public and island communities of the Fraser Coast and our primary function is saving lives at sea," Ms Barclay said.

"We provide assistance for breakdowns on the water and for boaties in distress, we work with Queensland Ambulance to provide medical evacuations from Fraser Island and we also work with Queensland Police in search and rescue situations.

"This new vessel will be built in Maryborough and will help us continue to provide this vital service into the future."

Ms Barclay said an open day would also be held on Saturday at the Urangan base to give the public an opportunity to see how the service operates, which will be in a lead in to the Blessing of the Fleet.

"People can come on down and check out what we do, have a look over the boats, check out the radio room, practice tying a few knots and check out a liferaft."

REEL BUOYS TOYS

When: Saturday, August 12, 8am to 2pm.

Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba. What: There will be a variety of boats, jetskis, kayaks for sale as well as boating items like as fishing rods, propellers, dinghy, etc. There will be coffee, ice creams and a sausage sizzle at the event.

Bookings are open until Friday, August 11, for people wanting to sell their boats and equipment.

Phone Marine Rescue on 4128 9666 or call into the base (next to the Boat Club) at Urangan. Cost: Free entry.

MARINE RESCUE OPEN DAY

When: Saturday, August 12, 2pm to 5pm.

Where: Marine Rescue Base, Urangan Marine, next to the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

What: See first-hand how the service operates.

Cost: Free.