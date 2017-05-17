VMR rescue: Boatie runs out of fuel after dark off Coast

A crew from Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay was called to rescue the boatie stuck in the middle of the Bay about 35km north of Urangan.

AN out of town boatie was rescued in the dark after he ran out of fuel off the coast of Urangan.

VMR vice commodore Jill Barclay said they were called to assist about 6.45pm on Monday.

Crews brought the stranded boatie fuel and towed him for about 30 minutes after his engine failed to start.

"We showed him back to the harbour because he was from out of town," Ms Barclay said.

She said it was a message for the boating community to use the rule of thirds when it comes to fuel.

"Using a third of fuel on the way out, a third on the way back and a third of a tank for back up," she said.

When heading out into the night, Ms Barclay said there were the added dangers.

"There are a lot of sand banks out there, especially for those who don't know the area as well," she said.

Crews arrived back to the harbour about 10.30pm following the rescue.