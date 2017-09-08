28°
The Voice winner is coming to Hervey Bay

PAST winner of The Voice Harrison Craig will perform a private concert in Hervey Bay this month thanks to a local fan.

Rochelle Twite follows the artist, who won the hearts of many viewers in 2013 by singing despite stuttering when he speaks, on Facebook.

She said when he announced on social media that he'd teamed up with a company specialising in private house concerts and had a single date - September 17 - available in Queensland, she jumped at the chance to lure him to the Fraser Coast.

Ms Twite said she beat out other hopefuls by selling the promoters on the idea of holding the private concert at Cobbers Cove Café, owned by her mum Leanne, on the Esplanade at Pialba.

"Our café's right across the road from the beach and hopefully he can do some whale watching as well while he's in Hervey Bay."

Mr Craig is touring the country promoting his latest album King of Vegas and performing 1950s and 60s swing hits such as Comin' Home Baby and Almost Like Being in Love.

Ms Twite is keen for the community to support the event because she needs to sell 50 tickets at $100 per person, including finger food, to go ahead with the Sunday afternoon concert.

"It's an awesome opportunity, not just for mum and I but for Hervey Bay itself," she said.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle
