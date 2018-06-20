Voices in the Dark coming to Maryborough

IT'S a celebration of storytelling that's not just for children - it's for adults too.



Maryborough's historic Bond Store will soon play host to Voices in the Dark, a night of ABC Radio, which will be held as part of the Mary Poppins Festival.



Robyn Peach, event manager for Fraser Coast Tourism & Events, said Voices in the Dark would be just one of many events for adults that would be included in the festival program.



Those who attend will get to sit in the pitch black basement of the Bond Store, listening to stories about people from the Fraser Coast community.



She said the free evening would be hosted by Scott Lamond, station manager of festival media partner ABC Wide Bay and senior features reporter Brad Marsellos who would both provide background information and answer questions.



Mr Marsellos said it was such a treat for the senses to just listen.



"The Bond Store basement is dark, beautiful and a little creepy: the perfect place to sit back and listen," he said.



"These are top-quality radio stories with sound effects."



Mr Marsellos said he expected the crowd to laugh, be impressed and maybe a little scared hearing the stories which ranged from the origin of the Proud Marys - an association of women whose name contains 'Mary' to boxing tent showman Fred Brophy.



Mrs Peach said tickets to the event, which will be held from 6pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, July 5, were free.



But people need to book ahead via marypoppinsfestival.com.au because seats are limited.



She said other festival events for adults included a solar printmaking workshop, the official opening of the Maryborough Mural Trail, a clay characters workshop and an exhibition opening.



Mrs Peach said other highlights of the festival would be world-first performances of the Mary Poppins Happy Ever After musical, initiated by the Proud Marys in partnership with the Maryborough Players and funded by Fraser Coast Regional Council, The Magic Banyan Tree show and the day of fun at Mary Poppins in the Park.



Mrs Peach said more information was provided in the full program at marypoppinsfestival.com.au.

