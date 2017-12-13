VOLLEYBALL: Aldridge High claims back-to-back titles

CHAMPIONS: The Aldridge State High School U16s Boys and U17s Girls achieved top spots at the National Volleyball Championships last week.

ALDRIDGE State High School has surged to the top of the National Volleyball Championships to claim back-to-back gold medals for the Under 16s Boys.

The U16s Boys and U17s Girls teams finished the National Volleyball Championships on Sunday, after a week-long competition in Melbourne.

Among about 6000 competitors from all over the nation, the U16s Boys claimed the top spot in their division for the second time in a row.

The U17s Girls finished third after a difficult set of matches stopped their run to the finals.

Coach David Ethell said the success of the teams was a testament to the program being run at the school.

"As a coach you train them and see them exceed to the best of their ability, so it's very satisfying to see these results," Ethell said.

"A lot of hard work in training pays off with a good result."

Under their training program, the group goes through about four lessons of volleyball during PE classes along with extra lessons in after school activities.

Ethell said Tom Roberts, who is the setter for the U16s Boys, stood out the most during the competition.

"They're keen to go again next year and see what they can do."

In August, the U17s Girls Honours team claimed gold at the Queensland Volleyball Senior Schools Cup.