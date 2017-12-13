Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

VOLLEYBALL: Aldridge High claims back-to-back titles

CHAMPIONS: The Aldridge State High School U16s Boys and U17s Girls achieved top spots at the National Volleyball Championships last week.
CHAMPIONS: The Aldridge State High School U16s Boys and U17s Girls achieved top spots at the National Volleyball Championships last week. Contributed
by Blake Antrobus

ALDRIDGE State High School has surged to the top of the National Volleyball Championships to claim back-to-back gold medals for the Under 16s Boys.

The U16s Boys and U17s Girls teams finished the National Volleyball Championships on Sunday, after a week-long competition in Melbourne.

Among about 6000 competitors from all over the nation, the U16s Boys claimed the top spot in their division for the second time in a row.

The U17s Girls finished third after a difficult set of matches stopped their run to the finals.

Coach David Ethell said the success of the teams was a testament to the program being run at the school.

"As a coach you train them and see them exceed to the best of their ability, so it's very satisfying to see these results," Ethell said.

"A lot of hard work in training pays off with a good result."

Under their training program, the group goes through about four lessons of volleyball during PE classes along with extra lessons in after school activities.

Ethell said Tom Roberts, who is the setter for the U16s Boys, stood out the most during the competition.

"They're keen to go again next year and see what they can do."

In August, the U17s Girls Honours team claimed gold at the Queensland Volleyball Senior Schools Cup.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  aldridge state high school fcsport volleyball

Fraser Coast Chronicle
New Local Govt Minister weighs in on mayor's suspension

New Local Govt Minister weighs in on mayor's suspension

HOURS after being sworn in, one of Stirling Hinchliffe’s first actions was to consider the suspension of Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft.

Australia Post’s bizarre request for customers

Australia Post will occasionally take pictures as proof of delivery.

Why can't I just sign for a package?

Saunders lists his top priorities ahead of the new year

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has named his top priorities.

Cabinet decision 'a disaster' for regional Qld

Cabinet does not represent the regions

Local Partners