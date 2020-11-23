Volume comes with hidden treasures

John Andersen did not expect treasures that surfaced when he asked some small Fraser Coast country museums to contribute to his second volume of Moments in Time.

JOHN Andersen did not expect treasures that surfaced when he asked some small Fraser Coast country museums to contribute to his second volume of Moments in Time.

“I was amazed with the historical photos that had been collected at the Brooweena, Bauple and Howard museums. They came up with some incredible historical records in pictures,” he said.

Moments in Time Volume 2 – A Pictorial History of the Fraser Coast 1867 to 2020 will be launched by history-loving mayor George Seymour on Thursday, November 26, at Station Square, where a week-long exhibit of historical photos will be displayed.

Fraser Coast museums will also have books and hand-made items for sale from Thursday to Saturday.

Mr Andersen said the publication of Moments in Time Volume 1, focused on the history of the Hervey Bay area, in April last year had had an overwhelming response and had been recognised by Galleries and Museums Australia.

“It seemed a natural extension to produce another book covering all of the Fraser Coast and the museums have embraced it with enthusiasm.”

Contributions to the 200-page book have come from the Maryborough Historical Society, the Maryborough Military Museum, the Maryborough Hospitals Museum and the Hervey Bay Museum as well as the custodians of history at Brooweena, Bauple and Howard.

Captured on the pages are everyday activities by families and workers through the decades, from Teebar tennis players to Howard miners. Contemporary scenes are included in the selection dating back more than 150 years. Many of the photographs have never been published before.

Mr Andersen said he expected to book, selling at $40, to be a valued source of information.