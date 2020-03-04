Menu
Queensland MPs Barry O'Rourke, Joan Pease, Aaron Harper, Mark McArdle and Martin Hunt listen to evidence given during the public hearing into aged care, palliative care and end-of-life care at the Hervey Bay RSL in 2019.
News

Voluntary assisted dying information session to held in Hervey Bay

Stuart Fast
3rd Mar 2020 2:34 PM
THE next Hervey Bay public information session on Voluntary Assisted Dying law reform will be held on April 6.

The session will follow a Queensland parliament inquiry into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying.

The sessions are held approximately every two months and are hosted by Dying With Dignity, Queensland’s Fraser Coast co-ordinator Phil Browne.

This is a free event, though bookings are required by either phoning the library on 4197 4220, or booking online https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/dying-with-dignity-hervey-bay-library-tickets-88432856053.

The session will be held at Hervey Bay library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba on Monday, April 6 from 1–2pm.

Dying With Dignity welcomes everyone to attend the information session.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on: 13 11 14.

