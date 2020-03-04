Voluntary assisted dying information session to held in Hervey Bay

Queensland MPs Barry O'Rourke, Joan Pease, Aaron Harper, Mark McArdle and Martin Hunt listen to evidence given during the public hearing into aged care, palliative care and end-of-life care at the Hervey Bay RSL in 2019.

THE next Hervey Bay public information session on Voluntary Assisted Dying law reform will be held on April 6.

The session will follow a Queensland parliament inquiry into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying.

The sessions are held approximately every two months and are hosted by Dying With Dignity, Queensland’s Fraser Coast co-ordinator Phil Browne.

This is a free event, though bookings are required by either phoning the library on 4197 4220, or booking online https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/dying-with-dignity-hervey-bay-library-tickets-88432856053.

The session will be held at Hervey Bay library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba on Monday, April 6 from 1–2pm.

Dying With Dignity welcomes everyone to attend the information session.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on: 13 11 14.