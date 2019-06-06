Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROTECTING OUR BEACH: Fraser Coast Intrepid Landcare members Ashlee Bates, Jessica Sellke, Kirsten Forbes, Rheanna Brett, Riley McNamara and Lola the dog at Torquay beach earlier this year.
PROTECTING OUR BEACH: Fraser Coast Intrepid Landcare members Ashlee Bates, Jessica Sellke, Kirsten Forbes, Rheanna Brett, Riley McNamara and Lola the dog at Torquay beach earlier this year. Contributed
News

Volunteer at Ocean Day in the Bay

Jessica Lamb
by
6th Jun 2019 12:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER Coast Intrepid Landcare and Pacific Whale Foundation Australia have partnered to celebrate World Oceans Day this weekend.

A beach cleaning event has been organised to begin near Urangan Pier this Saturday from 9am.

FCIL was founded last year by University of the Sunshine Coast students Jessica Sellke and Rheanna Brett.

Since then the organisation has hosted two beach cleans attracting about 15 volunteers each.

Ms Brett said the amount of interest shown by the public was truly inspiring.

"It is important to take care of the environment because we, and so many other animals live in it, and rely on it," he said.

"We want to preserve our planet, and keep it healthy, so that future generations can experience the beautiful nature that we can see today. If we don't start cleaning up the mess we have created, sooner or later the damage will be irreversible."

The community is invited to participate in the free event, however those under 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Dr Kathy Townsendhas agreed to do a talk for volunteers afterwards on the devastation of debris and plastics in the ocean and the importance of looking after the environment.

Volunteers are advised to bring bring gloves, enclosed shoes, water, and sun protection.

beach clean up fcenvironment fraser coast fraser coast intrepid landcare hervey bay pacific whale foundation urangan pier world oceans day
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Palace of the King to support Rose Tattoo in Bay

    premium_icon Palace of the King to support Rose Tattoo in Bay

    News KICK ass rock. That was what Palace of the King's lead vocalist Tim Henwood said audiences could expect from the band's upcoming gig in Hervey Bay

    • 6th Jun 2019 12:53 AM
    Man blames footy shorts for flashing penis to young girl

    premium_icon Man blames footy shorts for flashing penis to young girl

    Crime She caught a glimpse of his penis and then alerted her mother

    • 6th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Bay mum's cancer battle revealed, 'I wasn't being heard'

    premium_icon Bay mum's cancer battle revealed, 'I wasn't being heard'

    News She struggled to find a doctor who would take her seriously

    • 6th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Race meet to pump big dollars into region

    premium_icon Race meet to pump big dollars into region

    News Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be injected into the Coast

    • 6th Jun 2019 12:01 AM