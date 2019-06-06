Volunteer at Ocean Day in the Bay

PROTECTING OUR BEACH: Fraser Coast Intrepid Landcare members Ashlee Bates, Jessica Sellke, Kirsten Forbes, Rheanna Brett, Riley McNamara and Lola the dog at Torquay beach earlier this year.

PROTECTING OUR BEACH: Fraser Coast Intrepid Landcare members Ashlee Bates, Jessica Sellke, Kirsten Forbes, Rheanna Brett, Riley McNamara and Lola the dog at Torquay beach earlier this year. Contributed

FRASER Coast Intrepid Landcare and Pacific Whale Foundation Australia have partnered to celebrate World Oceans Day this weekend.

A beach cleaning event has been organised to begin near Urangan Pier this Saturday from 9am.

FCIL was founded last year by University of the Sunshine Coast students Jessica Sellke and Rheanna Brett.

Since then the organisation has hosted two beach cleans attracting about 15 volunteers each.

Ms Brett said the amount of interest shown by the public was truly inspiring.

"It is important to take care of the environment because we, and so many other animals live in it, and rely on it," he said.

"We want to preserve our planet, and keep it healthy, so that future generations can experience the beautiful nature that we can see today. If we don't start cleaning up the mess we have created, sooner or later the damage will be irreversible."

The community is invited to participate in the free event, however those under 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Dr Kathy Townsendhas agreed to do a talk for volunteers afterwards on the devastation of debris and plastics in the ocean and the importance of looking after the environment.

Volunteers are advised to bring bring gloves, enclosed shoes, water, and sun protection.