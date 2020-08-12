VOLUNTEER BURNOUT: Huge hurdle for local clubs

AFTER a rocky start to the year, the Hervey Bay Athletics club will be able to continue.

The club's future was initially uncertain after no committee leadership roles were filled at the AGM in July.

It's indicative of a growing trend on the Fraser Coast where community, service and sporting clubs have struggled to fill volunteer roles.

Now, Edwin Stewart has taken lead as president and Niel Ensbey, Jack Wolstencroft and Lisa Dalgleish have taken on the roles of vice-president, treasurer and secretary.

Mr Stewart said the new committee was looking forward to keep the club moving but there was still work to be done.

"We still need some more volunteers to help share the load around," he said.

The newly elected president said the issue wasn't isolated to the athletics club.

"A lot of regional areas are facing a bit of a problem sourcing volunteers," he said.

"This is an ongoing situation with some of the things like running events are being made harder by covid.

"The pandemic is creating a lot of volunteer burnout."

The Hervey Bay father said he was happy to be able to keep the athletics club alive.

"We would have lost a valuable resource in the community," he said.

"We need to keep as many clubs alive at long as we can."

Mr Stewart said one of the issues at the original at the AGM was a lack of "succession planning".

"It wasn't that there wasn't a lack of people wanted to be involved," he said.

"I think a lot of people attended and didn't realise there wasn't anyone organised to take over the roles.

"We just needed to regroup because with the social constraints it can be a big job to take on those roles and they need to talk to other people in their life to make sure they have backing."

The club invited anyone to come down for a sign on day at the Dundowran Athletics Oval on August 28 from 4pm to 6pm.