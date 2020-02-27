Volunteer to be part of Fraser Coast coastal committee

RESIDENTS from across the region have been invited to nominate to be on a community panel for a project that will determine how the community can become more resilient to the effects of coastal hazards.

“The project will investigate the impact of current and future coastal hazards, including tidal surge and erosion, and will develop a strategy to protect community assets and infrastructure and preserve our natural environment and lifestyle,” Fraser Coast Regional Council Director of Development and Community Gerard Carlyon said.

“So far, community consultation has identified valued coastline areas and how people interact with each specific location, such as recreationally or for business.

“We are now looking for 40 people to represent the community on the panel which will meet on three Saturdays in May and June,” he said.

To nominate to be on the panel, go to the council engagement hub website www.frasercoast.engagementhub.com.au and click on the Coastal Futures project page and complete the online form.

Expression of interests close at 5pm on March 20.