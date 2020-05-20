VOLUNTEER WEEK: Couple bonds over love of city

WHAT started out as a way to spend more quality time together has been a big win not only for Mike and Irene Leegwater but also for the community they love almost as much as each other.

It’s National Volunteer week and the couple has 20 years of volunteering experience between them.

There favourite thing about their roles at the Bond Store is meeting people from all over the world and promoting Maryborough.

Mrs Leegwater said volunteering was not about the pay packet (or lack thereof) but keeping mentally and physically active.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said volunteers were the glue that held a community together and added colour and vitality to the region.

“National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to formally thank our volunteers,” Cr Seymour said.

“Without your efforts hundreds of clubs and community groups would not function.”

“The fact that the Fraser Coast has so many volunteers speaks volumes about us as a community – about how much we care about each other and how happy we are to help others share in and enjoy our wonderful lifestyle.”

More than 300 committed volunteers work with council staff to deliver a range of services for the region in museums, galleries, libraries, Orchid House, Brolga Theatre, Halcro Street Community Centre and the animal adoption centre.

Cr Seymour encouraged residents to take the time to say thank you to a volunteer and think about the fun and fellowship to be gained from getting involved

“Volunteers give so much and ask for no more reward than a happy smile.

To find out more about volunteering with Council go to www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/community-services-volunteers