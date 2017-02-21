Volunteer your ear for others in need

MAKE THE CALL: Applications for the first Lifeline Crisis Supporter Workplace Training course in March are now open.

FRASER Coast residents have the opportunity to build new skills and make a significant contribution to their community by signing up for Lifeline's Crisis Supporter Workplace Training in Maryborough from March 25.

Shane Bill, Crisis Support Service Coordinator and Trainer at UnitingCare Community, said Crisis Supporters were the lifeblood of Lifeline centres across the Fraser Coast and around Australia.

He said the accredited training program would equip people from all walks of life with the skills to become a Lifeline Telephone Crisis Supporter, which answer calls on Lifeline's 13 11 14 Crisis Line and provides support to people who are in crisis and may be at risk of suicide.

"Many people often wonder how one individual can make a difference; The truth is that all of us have the power to make a real impact on the lives of others - and every minute volunteered by a Telephone Crisis Supporter helps save lives," Mr Bill said.

Mr Bill said the course was open to anyone looking to improve their communication skills, develop self-awareness, enhance current qualifications and/or study and open up pathways to career opportunities.

While no previous experience is necessary, the course is ideally suited to people who have intake and assessment skills, and those who wish to pursue a career in the community services sector.

Mr Bill said Lifeline Fraser District's dedicated, passionate and trained volunteers were proud to deliver the course, in line with more than 40 urban and regional Lifeline centres nationally.

"Without wonderful individuals who gladly give their time to complete our training, become accredited, and volunteer for regular shifts, Lifeline's services would not be able to continue.

"We encourage anyone who is interested in the program to give it a go.

"By signing up, not only will you be equipping yourself to make a difference to the lives of other Australians who use Lifeline's services, you'll also be enriching your own life," Mr Bill said.

Lifeline Crisis Supporter Workplace Training will start with an induction day on Saturday, March 18 and will then run each Saturday for eight weeks from March 25. The course will be held at the offices of UnitingCare Community - Fraser District.

For information or application forms Phone 4122 9000.