Volunteering is good for your health and the community

THE theme for this year's national volunteer week is 'Volunteers changing communities and changing lives' and it is a statement that sums up the role our hundreds of volunteers deliver for our communities.

I have volunteered for many years and have found it to be a rewarding experience both professionally and personally.

Our clubs would not survive without the support of volunteers.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics value volunteers at $41.72 per hour.

That is more than a lot of people get paid in their professional roles.

Can we really put a price on what volunteers do for our community?

There are many reasons I would encourage people to volunteer with their local club.

It has been proven to be good for your health.

Studies finding that when you stop thinking about your own problems and focus on others your stress decreases.

You make an impact and you are contributing to something you love or believe in.

It allows you to make connections and form long- standing relationships.

It creates a new perspective on the world.

For me the most important reason is becoming an active member of your community and having fun while you do so.

To our volunteers I say thank you.