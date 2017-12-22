Volunteers bring Christmas to all

COME ONE, COME ALL: Janet Newman (right) and a team of about 45 volunteers will host Picnic in the Garden on Christmas Day for anyone who would like to attend. Hervey Bay RSL community engagement officer Sarah Bailey (left) and Barry Mortimer are proud to support the event.

ABOUT 45 Fraser Coast residents have put their own Christmas Day plans on hold to volunteer at this year's annual Picnic in the Garden.

Event organiser Janet Newman said the kind act by complete strangers will help bring a free Christmas lunch, a small gift and good company to an expected crowd of 200 people at the Botanic Gardens.

"It just makes my workload so much easier because you have so much to do on the day and even Christmas Eve. There's a group of about nine volunteers who will come and help start the food preparation for the salads," Ms Newman said.

"So that cuts down my time dramatically.

"And then on the day, just having so many volunteers coming along that are prepared to help us set up the area ... because there's marquees, tables, chairs and barbecues and everything else to set up, so the more hands we have the easier it is. It's fantastic!"

The event was first started by Brian Hoole in 2008 to ensure no one was left lonely on such a special day.

Ms Newman has now carried on that tradition for the past four years.

Being one of nine children, there were always plenty of loved ones to share the day in her household.

"My husband and I are in Hervey Bay on our own so if we didn't do this we would be spending Christmas alone, so why not just bring a lot of people together so no one has to be on their own.

"Our Christmases were nothing less than 30 to 40 people ... this is a little bit bigger than that but it's more fun because I get to meet so many new people as well.

"I love seeing people coming together, knowing that they are getting something out of it by not being lonely, seeing the smiles on their faces, interacting with others and seeing what the great team of volunteers do on the day."

Anyone who would like to attend will be treated to fruit platters as entrees, cold chicken and ham, a selection of normal and vegan salads, bread rolls, and the Fraser Lions Club donated over $300 worth of fruit cakes for dessert.

The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood donated $300 and the use of the venue, Deluxe Party Hire discounted the hire price of equipment and the Hervey Bay RSL sponsored the event with a $3000 donation.

Hervey Bay RSL community engagement officer Sarah Bailey said the club was proud to have supported the event since its inception.

"We like to support local events as much as possible, and we see this as a great event that takes place every year to support people who might not have any friends or family to spend Christmas day with," Ms Bailey said.

"We have a been a sponsor of the event for 10 years, with this year's event receiving $3000 to take place."

For more information about Picnic in the Garden, phone 41974389.