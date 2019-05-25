GALLERY: Volunteers bringing show to life for families

CHAMPIONS ON SHOW: Lily, 7, and Mae, 4, Allen from Burrum Heads get up close to George May's champion pumpkin.

CHAMPIONS ON SHOW: Lily, 7, and Mae, 4, Allen from Burrum Heads get up close to George May's champion pumpkin. Alistair Brightman

EACH year the members of the Fraser Coast Show committee want the event to be bigger and better than the one before.

Event manager Rhonda Smyth reckons this year they've pulled off something special, with an event or display for every age and taste throughout the two days.

Between 15,000 to 18,000 people stream through the gates of Maryborough Showgrounds each year.

Ms Smyth says this year's show was on target to match those figures, especially with big crowds expected for last night's rodeo.

From poultry to the working dog competition to fruit and vegetable displays, rides and show bags there was plenty for the crowds to see - including a pumpkin that had to be carried in with a forklift.

She said it was the happiness of the kids that kept volunteers motivated each year.

This year there were more than 350 volunteers who took part in the event.

"It just seems to grow and grow. Without the volunteers it wouldn't happen," she said.

"They do it for the children."

Wet weather didn't stop good crowds on Thursday, which was busier than previous years, Ms Smyth said.

Yesterday there were "more here than anticipated," she said.

"The car park is full," Ms Smyth said.