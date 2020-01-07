Menu
Aussie Spirit - Volunteers (L) Danny Pond, Phillip Rose and Rod McMillan giving their time to packing shipping containers full of donated goods. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Volunteers in over-drive after whirl wind of donations

Jessica Cook
7th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
THE Aussie spirit brought Hervey Bay Bowls club members to tears.

Just hours after a call out for donations was put on the radio and social media, people rallied at the club with food, clothes, toiletries and homewares, all for bushfire-affedcted communities.

The donations literally filled the clubhouse from floor to ceiling.

More than 100 volunteers sorted the goods into boxes, packed three 20ft shipping containers, and fielded donations and organised logistics including where to send the goods.

Bowls Club member Rod McMillan initiated the donation drive.

He said he couldn’t believe the public response.

“On Sunday we couldn’t move in here,” he said.

“It was choc-a-block all through here.

“It was unbelievable. Little kids were coming in and donating their own toys.”

Local businesses and clubs also donated thousands of dollars to assist transporting the containers to fire affected New South Wales towns.

The club thanked everyone who volunteered time, money or goods.

Now the goods have been collected and packaged, the bowls club is working to connect with a community which will benefit most from the donation.

If you want to help, the club is still collecting food, toiletries or money. Phone the club on 4128 1093.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

