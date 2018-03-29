Volunteers needed for Fraser Coast's eisteddfod

LITTLE STARS: Up-and-coming stars perform in front of esteemed adjudicators at the annual Maryborough Eisteddfod.

VOLUNTEERS are needed to promote Maryborough up and coming super stars.

With the dance component of the Maryborough Eisteddfod fast approaching committee members were looking for people interested in keeping the only cultural event of its kind in the Fraser Coast alive. The eisteddfod is split into two events a year with competitors and families coming from across the Fraser Coast, Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg, Kingaroy, Brisbane and other centre.

The Maryborough Eisteddfod is an annual event with a history dating back to 1903.

The Dance Eisteddfod is held June 6-10 and the Maryborough Eisteddfod held August 5-12 at the Brolga Theatre.

For more information or to join the committee visit the Maryborough Eisteddfod Queensland Facebook page or maryborougheisteddfod. com.