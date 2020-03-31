Volunteers needed to keep community meals on a roll

NEED HELP: Meals on Wheels Fraser Community Assistant Manager Colleen Spring and Accounts Manager Kim Parsons were packing meals for clients in the region.

COVERING one of the largest areas in Queensland, Meals On Wheels Fraser Community staff and volunteers have worked hard to keep up the high standards of meeting their clients' demands.

From Howard to River Heads and Hervey Bay and Maryborough, the Meals on Wheels organisation needed extra help to ensure about 2000 meals were delivered each week.

Manager Maria Daye said more people had needed support over the past two weeks.

"We put on 39 clients in Hervey Bay and 10 in Maryborough. We have the capacity to go further than that but there is big strain on our volunteers," Ms Daye said.

The demand for volunteers has increased due to some volunteers choosing to stay home over Covid-19 concerns.

"There is a shortage of volunteers in delivery, kitchen and cleaning" Ms Daye said.

"When deliveries are done, strict hygienic non-contact drop-offs are done and systems in place to ensure the client is home to receive the meal."

Meals on Wheels needs more volunteers to help maintain normal deliveries.

Meals on Wheels Queensland has implemented risk management procedures to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and clients, and strict hygienic standards.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call Hervey Bay 4128 1334 or Maryborough 4121 4297.