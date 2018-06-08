Menu
PROUD VOLUNTEERS: All the Fraser Coast's Commonwealth Games volunteers will be thanked at a public ceremony next week.
Volunteers of Commonwealth Games set to be congratulated

Blake Antrobus
8th Jun 2018 4:05 PM
THEY'RE the crowd that worked tirelessly behind the scenes of one of Queensland's most ambitious sport events, and went without the glory of medals.

But the dozens of Fraser Coast volunteers that helped bring the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games to life will be thrust into the spotlight next week and commended for their efforts.

A civic reception will be held on June 14 from 9.30am to thank the volunteers and congratulate the Fraser Coast's gold-winning athletes from the games.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said he was looking forward to meeting the team of volunteers.

"They have made us all proud and show what you can achieve when you believe in yourself, live life with passion and are willing to pursue your dream,” Cr Seymour said.

Fraser Coast athletes Jordan Kerby (cycling), Matthew Hauser (triathlon), Mark Hager (hockey coach) and Grace O'Hanlon (hockey) won gold medals in their respective sports.

