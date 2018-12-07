Menu
ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Fraser Coast singles Catti Butler (left), Caitlin Smith (top), Kieron Hyndman (bottom), Chris Wicks (right).
Offbeat

Vote for the Fraser Coast's most eligible singles

Jessica Cook
by
7th Dec 2018 1:21 PM
ELIGIBLE singles have put themselves out there in the search for love.

Plenty of bachelors and bachelorettes entered the Fraser Coast Chronicle's eligible singles competition in the hope of finding that special someone, and now it's up to you to choose your favourites.

We have selected 13 singles who let the Chronicle know what they're searching for in that special someone and what their perfect date would entail.

 

Voting closes on Wednesday at midday, and we will announce the winners on Friday, before setting the winning bachelor and bachelorette up on their first date.   

If you're not on the list but have your eye on someone, contact annie.perets@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Who is your favourite Fraser Coast bachelor?

Who is your favourite Fraser Coast bachelorette?

