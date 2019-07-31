VOTE HERE NOW: Which of these babies is the best-dressed?

Luca is 1 and a half and loves matching with her baby doll.

Luca is 1 and a half and loves matching with her baby doll. Kelsey Moustakis

FROM boutique bow-ties, colourful outfits or adorable onesies, the Fraser Coast sure does have some well-dressed babies.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle is on a search to find the region's best dressed bubs, so we asked readers to submit their best photos.

The Chronicle was inundated with photos from parents, grandparents, uncles, aunties or cousins nominated their favourite little one.

We've narrowed it down to the top 30, now it's up to you to decide the number 1.