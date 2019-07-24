VOTE NOW: 10 best coffee shops on the Fraser Coast

Menu
When is the best time to drink a cup of java?
Jessica Cook
24th Jul 2019 5:07 PM
AS part of the Chronicle's 2019 Best of Fraser Coast series, we want to know which is the best coffee shop in town.

Each year the Chronicle runs the series, starting at the beginning of the new financial year and running until about Christmas.

For 2019 we decided to get in early, because there are so many categories of businesses to get through.

The voting process has changed since last year, due to a number of changes with Facebook. Click here to find out more.

The Chronicle put the call out for readers to nominate their favourite coffee shop and received about 400 nominations.

We have found the top 10 based on your recommendations, and placed them in poll below.

Readers have until midnight on Monday to vote for their favourite.

It's up to you to decide.

Here are the top 10 coffee shops in Fraser Coast, as voted by you.

