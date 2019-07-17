Menu
Who is the best hairdresser on the Fraser Coast?
VOTE NOW: 10 best hairdressers on the Fraser Coast

Jessica Cook
17th Jul 2019 1:42 PM
AS part of The Chronicle's 2019 Best of the Fraser Coast series, we want to know who is the best hairdresser in town.

Each year The Chronicle runs the series, starting at the beginning of the new financial year and running until about Christmas. 

The voting process has changed since last year, due to a number of changes with Facebook. Click here to find out more.

The Chronicle put the call out for readers to nominate their favourite hairdresser and received more than 600 nominations.

Tash's Hair House received the most nominations with people praising the work she does and friendly customer service.

We have found the top 10 based on your recommendations, and placed them in poll below. Readers have until midnight on Monday to vote for their favourite. 

It's up to you to decide.

Here are the top 10 hairdressers on the Fraser Coast, as voted by you.

Who is the best hairdresser on the Fraser Coast?

Fraser Coast Chronicle

