VOTE NOW: 90 top Fraser Coast teachers

Former Aldridge State High student Joel Berry was inspired by his teachers to follow in their footsteps.

Former Aldridge State High student Joel Berry was inspired by his teachers to follow in their footsteps.

WHEN it came to picking his favourite teacher, it was impossible for Joel Berry to choose.

The Aldridge State High School student was so inspired by his teachers that he has decided to pursue a career in the profession after being accepted into the University of the Sunshine Coast.

The Chronicle is currently running a poll asking the region to vote on its top teachers.

With 90 educators to choose from, there is no shortage of worthy candidates.

The public can vote for their favourite Fraser Coast educator online now.

But for Mr Berry, choosing was impossible.

VOTE NOW:

Reader poll Who's the best teacher on the Fraser Coast? ROUND ONE Leanne Trace at Sandy Strait State School

Stalena Booth at Maryborough West Primary School

Jane Humphries at Kawungan State School

Kay Francis at Granville State School

Patrice Jansson at Torquay State School

Ben Cakurs at Bayside Christian College

Bianca Carter at Bayside Christian College

Leanne Whittaker at Albert State School

Nicci Nielsen at Hervey Bay Special School

Ruth Hooper at Tinana State School

Ted Michie at St Mary’s Catholic Primary

Jacinta Garty at Hervey Bay State High.

Rachel Jensen at Maryborough West.

Yvette Murtagh at Xavier Catholic College

Katie Duffield at Xavier Catholic College

Geena White at Xavier Catholic College

Vickie Riphagen at Urangan Point State School

Leanne Whittaker at Albert State School

Abbey Knox at Bay Explorers Urraween

Trish Bade at St Mary's Catholic Primary School

Meree Schuller at Bay Explorers Urraween

Joanne Rundle at Bay Explorers Urraween

Sheree Winward-williams at Bay Explorers Urraween

Bernadette Hodge at Granville State School

Fiona Reynolds at Aldridge State High School.

Tina Greenfield at St Mary's Primary School

Judy Weston from Albert State School

Emma Ricciardi at Howard State School

Jenny Lamont Howard State School

Shelley Jackson at Howard State School

Melissa Gillard at Kawungan State School

Will Gunn at Aldridge State High School

Jessica Roth at Yarrilee State School

Cheryl Tambling at Granville state school

Luella Lawson at Maryborough West State

Ange Murray at Pialba State School

Lynelle Nissen at Pialba State School

Sharon McGucken at Kawungan State School

Sandra Law at Sandy Strait State School

Cheryl Tambling at Granville State School

Amanda Collins at Pialba State School

Nick Harry at Fraser Coast Anglican College

Maddi Lawler at Bayside Christian College.

Karen Frohloff at Sunbury State School

Madonna Ramm at Sunbury State School

Katy McDonald at Fraser Coast Anglican College

Tammy Scott formally Bauple State School now Mungar State School

Tonya Holder at Riverside Christian College

Sam Rahe at St Mary’s Primary School

Sarah Brierley at Hervey Bay State High School

Shanay Prince at Aldridge State High School

Kelly Reid at Maryborough Special School

Kellie O'Brien at Torbanlea State School

Amanda Mulder at Bayside Christian College

Michelle Kurtz at Bayside Christian College

Maxine Crawford at St Helens State School

Lisa Lucca at Maryborough Central State School

Joelle Kelly at St James Lutheran College

Jo-anne Fowler at Maryborough Central State School

Josey Pamenter at Maryborough Special School

Amy Kiss at St Mary's College

Felisty Jones at Howard State School

Kay Francis at Granville State School

Donna Toohey at Xavier Catholic College

Joanne Rasby at Urangan State High School

Chelli Tarlington at Parke State School

Ingrid Goetze at Riverside Christian College

Samantha Morris at Maryborough Special School

Da Silva at Yarrilee State School

Helen Spencer at Yarrilee State School

Jessica Chin at Bauple State School

Kristy Wagner at Riverside Christian College

Kelly Morton at Maryborough West State School

Maderson Whitaker at St Mary’s Primary School

Maderson Whitaker at St Mary’s Primary School

Beth Tyson at Maryborough Central School

Cheryl Greer at Maryborough West State School

Fiona Reynolds at Aldridge State High School

Hayley Rossini at Aldridge State High School

Kris Brooks at Aldridge State High School

Terry Doneman at Aldridge State High School

Sam Hedberg at Aldridge State High School

Adam Hodgkinson at Aldridge State High School

Wayne Mooney at Aldridge State High School

Michelle Nicoll at Aldridge State High School

Jason Rossiter at Aldridge State High School

Andrew Tsakisiris at Aldridge State High School

Steve Whittaker at Aldridge State High School

Jodi Robinson at Aldridge State High School

Graham Bebington at Xavier Catholic College Vote View Results

When he entered Year 8, he felt he was struggling with his school work.

"I wasn't exactly great with school," he said.

Studying business in particular was a struggle for the 17-year-old.

Then his teacher, Ms Reynolds, helped him turn things around.

It was the same in many of his other classes.

Teachers came to his aid and made him want to learn.

"Without them I wouldn't be who I am today," he said.

"I'm really thankful they helped me and gave me motivation for the future."

This year, Mr Berry will study secondary education along with an arts degree, starting the first step of his journey to help inspire other students in the future.

"I love working with kids," he said.

Mr Berry said his experience with teachers had made him realise how important the profession was to the students they helped every day.

"They moulded me into the person I am and helped me find myself," he said.