Former Aldridge State High student Joel Berry was inspired by his teachers to follow in their footsteps.
News

VOTE NOW: 90 top Fraser Coast teachers

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
9th Jan 2020 5:30 PM
WHEN it came to picking his favourite teacher, it was impossible for Joel Berry to choose.

The Aldridge State High School student was so inspired by his teachers that he has decided to pursue a career in the profession after being accepted into the University of the Sunshine Coast.

The Chronicle is currently running a poll asking the region to vote on its top teachers.

With 90 educators to choose from, there is no shortage of worthy candidates.

The public can vote for their favourite Fraser Coast educator online now.

But for Mr Berry, choosing was impossible.

When he entered Year 8, he felt he was struggling with his school work.

"I wasn't exactly great with school," he said.

Studying business in particular was a struggle for the 17-year-old.

Then his teacher, Ms Reynolds, helped him turn things around.

It was the same in many of his other classes.

Teachers came to his aid and made him want to learn.

"Without them I wouldn't be who I am today," he said.

"I'm really thankful they helped me and gave me motivation for the future."

This year, Mr Berry will study secondary education along with an arts degree, starting the first step of his journey to help inspire other students in the future.

"I love working with kids," he said.

Mr Berry said his experience with teachers had made him realise how important the profession was to the students they helped every day.

"They moulded me into the person I am and helped me find myself," he said.

