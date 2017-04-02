Vote now for Australia's best fish and chips

DOES the Fraser Coast have the best fish and chips in Australia?

People in the region can now vote for the 2017 Australian Fish and Chip Awards.

There are two categories: People's Choice and The National Fish and Chip Award.

Entries will be rated on taste, service, choice, information and labeling.

The winner will be announced on September 28 at the National Seafood Industry Awards in Sydney.

For more information and to vote for your favourite, visit www.fishandchips awards.com.au.

Who do you think sells the best fish and chips on the Fraser Coast? Let us know in the comment sections below.