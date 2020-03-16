VOTE NOW: Where to pre-poll on the Fraser Coast
HERE are the three locations for pre-polling in the 2020 Fraser Coast Regional Council elections.
Pre-polling opens today and closes March 27 at 6pm.
• Tiaro Library, Forgan Terrace, Tiaro.
Tiaro Library opens for pre-polling 9am to 5pm from today to Friday, March 20, and will open from 9am to 6pm Monday, March 23, to Friday, March 28, with full disability access.
• 72 Ellena St, Maryborough.
This location opens for pre-polling 9am to 5pm from today to Friday, March 20, and will open from 9am to 6pm Monday, March 2,3 to Friday, March 28, with assisted disability access.
• Tenancy W, Central Plaza 3, 15 Central Ave, Urraween.
Pre-polling opens 9am to 5pm from today to Friday, March 20, and will open from 9am to 6pm Monday, March 23, to Friday, March 28, with assisted disability access.