VOTE NOW: Where to pre-poll on the Fraser Coast

HERE are the three locations for pre-polling in the 2020 Fraser Coast Regional Council elections.

Pre-polling opens today and closes March 27 at 6pm.

• Tiaro Library, Forgan Terrace, Tiaro.

Tiaro Library opens for pre-polling 9am to 5pm from today to Friday, March 20, and will open from 9am to 6pm Monday, March 23, to Friday, March 28, with full disability access.

• 72 Ellena St, Maryborough.

This location opens for pre-polling 9am to 5pm from today to Friday, March 20, and will open from 9am to 6pm Monday, March 2,3 to Friday, March 28, with assisted disability access.

• Tenancy W, Central Plaza 3, 15 Central Ave, Urraween.

Pre-polling opens 9am to 5pm from today to Friday, March 20, and will open from 9am to 6pm Monday, March 23, to Friday, March 28, with assisted disability access.