Pre-polling opens March 16 and closes March 27. Photo: File
News

VOTE NOW: Where to pre-poll on the Fraser Coast

Stuart Fast
16th Mar 2020 9:04 AM
HERE are the three locations for pre-polling in the 2020 Fraser Coast Regional Council elections.

Pre-polling opens today and closes March 27 at 6pm.

• Tiaro Library, Forgan Terrace, Tiaro.

Tiaro Library opens for pre-polling 9am to 5pm from today to Friday, March 20, and will open from 9am to 6pm Monday, March 23, to Friday, March 28, with full disability access.

• 72 Ellena St, Maryborough.

This location opens for pre-polling 9am to 5pm from today to Friday, March 20, and will open from 9am to 6pm Monday, March 2,3 to Friday, March 28, with assisted disability access.

• Tenancy W, Central Plaza 3, 15 Central Ave, Urraween.

Pre-polling opens 9am to 5pm from today to Friday, March 20, and will open from 9am to 6pm Monday, March 23, to Friday, March 28, with assisted disability access.

    7th Heaven star dead at 21
