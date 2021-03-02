VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Pizza in Fraser Coast

Help Matt Preston find the best pizza joint in your region - Vote now

WITH only two days left, now's the time to get your final votes in for the best pizza in town.

Local knowledge has been pouring in since Matt Preston put the call out to suss the Best Pizza in Fraser Coast.

Below is our list of finalists and now it's up to you, our food savvy readers, to help us decide who's the best in the business.

Xiao Dan "Danni" He from Fresh Woodfire Pizza and Pasta in Maryborough displays a freshly cooked pizza beside her pizza oven. Picture: Stuart Fast

Have you had your say?

Votes close on Thursday, March 4 at 8am.

You must be a digital subscriber to vote in our 'Best of' poll. One only vote per subscriber will be recorded.

The winner will be notified the same day voting closes!

Happy voting!