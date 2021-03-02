Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Help Matt Preston find the best pizza joint in your region - Vote now
News

VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Pizza in Fraser Coast

Isabella Magee
2nd Mar 2021 9:15 AM | Updated: 10:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH only two days left, now's the time to get your final votes in for the best pizza in town.

Local knowledge has been pouring in since Matt Preston put the call out to suss the Best Pizza in Fraser Coast.

Below is our list of finalists and now it's up to you, our food savvy readers, to help us decide who's the best in the business.

Xiao Dan
Xiao Dan "Danni" He from Fresh Woodfire Pizza and Pasta in Maryborough displays a freshly cooked pizza beside her pizza oven. Picture: Stuart Fast

Have you had your say?

Votes close on Thursday, March 4 at 8am.

You must be a digital subscriber to vote in our 'Best of' poll. One only vote per subscriber will be recorded.

The winner will be notified the same day voting closes!

Happy voting!

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Premium Content Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Opinion Treasurer Josh Frydenberg fires back at Annastacia Palaszczuk over JobKeeper

        How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        Premium Content How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        News Qld took more out of super than state spent on COVID recovery

        TRIBUTE: Loved Bay animal refuge volunteer mourned

        Premium Content TRIBUTE: Loved Bay animal refuge volunteer mourned

        News A longtime volunteer at Hervey Bay Animal Refuge has died, leaving the community in...