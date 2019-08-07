Menu
VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer on the Coast?

Jessica Cook
by
7th Aug 2019 11:57 AM
THE Fraser Coast is full of fitness-conscious people who love being pushed to their limits, and there's plenty of personal trainers to meet the demand.

The Chronicle is on the hunt to find the region's best personal trainer.

We put a call-out on Facebook and were overwhelmed with the response.

More than 200 people nominated their personal trainer, or someone they know deserves recognition for their dedication to their clients.

We've narrowed the search down to the top 10. Now, it's time for you to choose your favourite.

Vote in the Chronicle's poll to decide who gets the title of the best personal trainer on the Fraser Coast.

Voting closes on Monday at midnight.

Who is Fraser Coast's best personal trainer?

Fraser Coast Chronicle

