VOTE ONLINE: Who has the Best Burger on the Fraser Coast?

BEST BURGER: Ben Bundellu (owner/chef) at Badger & Brown's Burgerie at Torquay with the Lifesaver Burger. Alistair Brightman

THE poll has begun for who has the Best Burger on The Fraser Coast?

Fraser Coast Chronicle readers are invited to go online and vote who they think has the right ingredients to make the best succulent burger in the region.

Let your taste buds do the voting and let the Fraser Coast region burger eateries know what you think of them.

One of the poll nominees Badger & Brown's Burgerie chef owner Ben Bundellu said having great buns can make all the difference.

"You need quality ingredients and the buns you use can make for a better burger,” he said.

"We use a Brioche bun that has a higher butter content to keep the burger together while eating it.

"Cooking and preparation are all important when putting together a customer's order.”

Ben originally started off as a tradesman carpenter and loved cooking for a hobby but soon found his real calling of food preparation.

"I have a real passion for food and switched careers around of doing carpentry for cooking,” he said.

"Its also important to be flexible to cater to a special order the customer might want for their burger.”

The most popular burger order was the 'Mother Clucker' featuring the essential ingredients of buttermilk, maple bacon, slaw. cheese and mayonnaise.

The five nominated burger joints for the online poll are -

Burger Urge Echo Alpha Tango Happy Days Diner BJays Kitchen Badger & Brown's Burgerie

Poll starts on Friday night midnight and ends Tuesday at midnight.

Go online frasercoastchronicle.com.au to vote.